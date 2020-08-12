Rochester Ward 6 candidates share thoughts as they wait for results

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Six candidates are running to serve Ward 6 on the City Council.

Before the polls closed on Tuesday, five candidates shared how they are feeling as they wait for election results.

"I am really nervous. I obviously think everything in life, you're never sure if you're doing enough. You want to make a difference. You want to do everything with an intention. Regardless of COVID, we don't know how much time we have left on this planet," Molly Dennis said.

Craig Ugland also shared nerves.

"I am excited to see what the results come back as. I'm sad to say that we're probably going to have to wait a few days because of the absentee ballots. But it is what it is. There is nothing we can do about it in these times," he said.

"Feeling pretty good, relaxed really, the campaign part for the primary is over. You just have to wait and see," Todd Pisarki said.

Tom Rigby said its unknown who voters will choose, but he is grateful to have run for a city position.

"It's kind of interesting because you don't have polls like the big national races, you're just going blind by what you see. But, I've enjoyed the process. I look forward to learning what the voters have decided," he said.

"It's just the unknown. It's in the voter's hands, just waiting. So I'm occupying myself as doing normal things that I would do. So, it's the waiting game," said Donovan Bailey.

KTTC reached out to David Diercks for an interview, but did not receive a response.

The City of Rochester said results recorded on Tuesday night are not official, as additional mail ballots still need to be counted and added to these totals.

To view the latest election results, click here.