Rochesterfest organizers announce drive-thru parade in August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While we missed Rochesterfest this year, the board has announced a drive-thru parade.

The parade will be part of Rochester's COVID-19 friendly Community Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 22 at RCTC. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Instead of moving flats, participants will simply drive the route and receive a goodie bag.

If you would like to put something in the goodie bags, you will need at least 500 items to give.

You have until Aug. 19 to deliver the items to Kristine Ihrke at Soldiers Field.

The fee for nonprofits is $50, and $200 all other business and organizations.