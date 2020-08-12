Spotty rain chances continue through Saturday

We finally saw a little more than a sprinkle of rain this afternoon! Even though the rain was pretty steady, accumulations still didn't add up to much for most of the area. Rochester as gone over two weeks since its last rainfall over a half-inch, while Winona has been dry for over a month!

Quiet and clear conditions will continue through the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. Lows will stay steady in the lower 60s with strong southeasterly winds. Clouds begin to build back into the area by Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances will stay isolated Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rainfall amounts will stay scattered and minor through Saturday night. Severe weather does not look likely at this time.

Unseasonably cool temperatures and dry conditions will move in next week. Highs will stay steady in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40s through most of next week. It'll feel A LOT like Fall next week!

Nick