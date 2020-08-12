Trend toward more mail-in and absentee ballots expected to continue in November

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- More than a day after Minnesota's primary election polls closed, officials are still counting votes.

Olmsted County Elections Supervisor Katie Smith said the majority of the ballots cast in her county were mail-in.

"Normally I wouldn't expect that, but with COVID-19 and with how many people chose to vote absentee we kinda saw that coming this time around there weren't a whole lot of lines, which was good. It speaks to our voting absentee options," Smith said.

However, voter turnout was largely unaffected.

"Our totals for turn out were kind of on par for normal," said Smith.

Observers predict the trend toward more people voting absentee or mail-in will continue in the fall.

"I think with the pandemic, you're going to see much higher absentee ballots coming in than in normal elections because those who turn in absentee ballots tend to be older voters," said FOX 47 political analyst Eric Schoars. "And we know older voters are more susceptible to the effects of COVID."

So far, Olmsted County has received more than 28,000 vote-by-mail requests for the November election.

"That does seem to be a high amount for absentee ballots. Typically, what you'll see in absentee ballots are service members that may be away during the election, because they have been called away to duty. Or, snowbirds who will sometimes leave after Halloween. And for election day, they turn in their ballot and they leave. Again, the pandemic sets everything on its ear. You can throw all the usual trends out the window," Schoars said.

Meanwhile, the work for election staffers continues.

"Our trucks are coming back in with all of those supplies that went out to the polling locations yesterday. We're getting all of our reports finalized to send off to the state on Friday. That's when we certify the election results and then become final," Smith said.

Olmsted County and others can still receive absentee ballots until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Absentee and early in-person voting for the general election begins Sept. 18.