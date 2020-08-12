Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sarah Cooper is coming to Netflix with a variety special. The writer-comedian became an online sensation with her lip-sync parodies of President Donald Trump. Cooper’s special, titled “Everything’s Fine,” will debut this fall. Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne of the series “Russian Doll” is directing. Netflix says the special will include vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Guest performers will join Cooper in short interviews, sketches and what Netflix called “more shenanigans.” Cooper’s satirical how-to books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings.”