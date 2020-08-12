US commander: Islamic State threat in west Syria growing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East is warning that elements of the Islamic State group are working to rebuild in western Syria, where the U.S. has little visibility or presence. Gen. Frank McKenzie says conditions in the region west of the Euphrates River are as bad or worse than they were leading up to the rise of the Islamic State. McKenzie also warns that the coronavirus has complicated efforts to move people out of refugee camps in Syria.