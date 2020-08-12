Virus testing site begins operating on U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has started operating a coronavirus testing site at the nation’s busiest pedestrian border crossing. The site at the U.S.-Mexico border, believed to be the first of its kind, opened Wednesday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast crossing. The walk-up, no appointment site will be in operation from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will focus on essential workers who cross the international border daily and American citizens who live in Tijuana, Mexico. San Diego County officials said no one will be asked for their immigration status at the site.