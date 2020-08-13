75 years later, Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

TOKYO (AP) — In Japan, war orphans were punished for surviving. They were bullied. They were called trash, sometimes rounded up by police and put in cages. Some were sent to institutions or sold for labor. They were targets of abuse and discrimination. Now, 75 years after World War II ended, some are revealing their untold stories of recovery and pain, underscoring Japan’s failure to help its own people. A 1948 government survey found more than 123,500 war orphans. But orphanages were built for only for 12,000, leaving many homeless.