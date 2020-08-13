Activist charged in toppling of Minnesota Columbus statue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have charged an Indigenous activist in the toppling of a Christopher Columbus statue outside the Capitol in St. Paul.

Mike Forcia, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, was charged Thursday with a felony count of criminal property damage.

The lack of immediate charges after the June 10 incident drew the ire of state Republicans, who held an oversight hearing last month questioning state public safety officials on their response.