At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says at least 17 people including children have been killed during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials in the south. The commission is expressing “deep concern over persistent violence and use of excessive force” against protesters. Local activists say they believe the death toll is even higher, with at least 34 people killed and more than 100 injured. Almost all had gunshot wounds. This is the latest unrest to challenge the political reforms of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as various communities seek greater autonomy in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.