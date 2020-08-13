Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The largest rural airline in Alaska has declared bankruptcy and laid off more than a thousand workers but wants $250,000 in bonuses to be awarded to its chief executive and other employees. Alaska Public Radio reported that RavnAir Group filed the request Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court. Lawyers for the company say the bonuses are justified because of the hard work that went into selling the company’s assets after it shut down during the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Dave Pflieger has already collected $1.4 million i the past year. It is unclear how much would go toward Pflieger and the other employees. Company spokeswoman Debbie Reinwand didn’t respond to a request for comment.