Busy day in St. Paul sees Walz commissioner ousted, legislation passed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz's Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) commissioner Nancy Leppink is no longer in that position after a Senate vote Wednesday.

The vote was 34-32 to not confirm her.

Leppink was appointed to the position in 2019. In Minnesota, commissioners can work at their appointed positions before being confirmed by the Senate. It's possible for a commissioner to serve an entire governor's term in office without being confirmed.

According to Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's office, Republican senators had four major concerns about Leppink's performance ahead of Wednesday's confirmation vote.

COVID Workers' Comp: Republicans say Leppink killed two agreements reached in the legislature to provide workers' comp for those affected by COVID-19.

Gazelka's office says the concerns were brought up when she was vetted by the Jobs committee on May 6. She passed to the Senate floor with no recommendation. Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester, called that a "red flag" Wednesday night.

Senate votes on commissioners can only take place when the Senate is in session. Wednesday's special session offered the Senate a chance to vote.

A news release from Walz's office called the vote a "brazen attack" on the safety of working Minnesotans.

“Her talent has never been more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Walz in a statement. "She protects the health of workers and guides business owners in their efforts to remain open and operate safely."

“This is a slap in the face to our nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, meat processing plant workers, janitors, and all working Minnesotans in the midst of a global pandemic," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in a statement.

Roslyn Robertson will now serve as the DLI's temporary commissioner.

Legislation passed

The Senate also approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday that will now go to Walz' desk for signature.

According to Nelson's office, The Veterans Restorative Justice Act aims to strengthen veterans courts. Those courts function like drug courts which have sentencing options that are geared toward helping veterans who suffer from conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or substance abuse.

The other bill provides more than $20 million in assistance grants for home and community-based disability service providers.

According to Nelson's office, several Olmsted County providers, including Hiawatha Homes and PossAbilities, will get aid from the bill.

“There are so many important providers out there taking care of our vulnerable loved ones," said Nelson in a news release. "They were doing their very best with limited resources even before COVID hit, but the outbreak put a number of them in impossible circumstances."