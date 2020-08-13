Byron teen crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair may not be happening this year, but one great tradition continues - we have a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

19-year-old Brenna Connelly from Byron was crowned Princess Kay Wednesday night. She is a student at the University of Minnesota. Connelley will serve as an ambassador for the dairy industry over the next year.

As one of her first duties, Connelley will have her likeness carved in a 90 pound block of butter Thursday morning in the dairy building at the state fairgrounds.