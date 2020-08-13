China’s deadly summer floods have caused $25B in damage

BEIJING (AP) — China’s summer floods have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused $25 billion in direct damage. The floods struck major river systems across central and southern China. Major cities have been largely spared but the impact compounds economic losses from the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan late last year. The vice minister of emergency management says 54,000 homes had been destroyed. This year’s economic losses from the seasonal floods were 15.9% higher than the average over the past five years.