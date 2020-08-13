Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Light winds and scattered thundershowers have helped calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles. Crews hope to rein in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the day. An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday in dense forest land. The blaze exploded in size in areas that hadn’t burned since 1968. By nightfall flames had consumed more than 16.5 square miles of timber and chaparral. There’s no containment. About 100 rural homes were evacuated in the Lake Hughes area.