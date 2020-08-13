Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

BERLIN (AP) — The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle U.S. claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over $2.2 billion. Daimler AG said Thursday that the agreement with various U.S. authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans. It said the civil cases related to a a class action lawsuit pending before the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. The company says the settlement will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, while the civil suit will incur a charge of about $700 million. Like rival Volkswagen and other automakers, Daimler was caught advertising lower emissions for diesel vehicles than they actually produced.