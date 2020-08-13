Florida sheriff arrested following sex scandal investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida sheriff facing a primary contest within days has been arrested following a sex scandal investigation at his previous job. The Florida Times-Union reports Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turned himself in to the jail Thursday in nearby Jacksonville on a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts. Daniels previously worked as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jails director. He was elected sheriff of Clay County, southwest of Jacksonville, in 2016. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed an internal investigation last year into a corrections officer who was Daniels’ mistress while he was her supervisor. Daniels faces six Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary.