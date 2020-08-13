Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is ready to just dance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the Aug. 30 event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO. Seven of Gaga’s nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit “Rain On Me.” The 2020 VMAs were originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.