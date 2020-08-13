Migrants cross English Channel to UK for 10th day in a row

LONDON (AP) — Migrants crossing the English Channel have arrived in the southern English port of Dover for the 10th day in a row, as British officials hardened their rhetoric against asylum-seekers. The migrants were brought aboard a border patrol boat into Dover harbor, where immigration officials assessed them for symptoms of the coronavirus. More than 650 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this month, encouraged by favorable weather. The government has asked for military assistance and put pressure on French officials in a bid to make the crossing “unviable” for small boats. The Royal Air Force in recent days has been patrolling the English Channel with a new plane designed for anti-submarine warfare.