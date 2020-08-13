Navajo man loses latest bid to delay federal execution

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid from the only Native American on death row to push back his execution date. U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Arizona issued the ruling Thursday. Attorneys for Lezmond Mitchell had argued the federal execution must comply with Arizona law in seeking the delay. Campbell said the attorneys didn’t identify any procedures in Arizona statutes or criminal rules that conflict with federal protocol when it comes to how Mitchell would die. Mitchell’s immediately filed a notice of appeal. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment. Mitchell is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 26 in Indiana.