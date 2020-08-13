Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned. One official told The Associated Press on Thursday that no force was used in the seizures and the ships weren’t confiscated. The official said the threat of U.S. sanctions on ship owners, insurers and captains led them to hand over their cargo, which now becomes U.S. property. Last month, federal prosecutors in Washington filed a civil forfeiture complaint alleging that the sale to Venezuela was arranged by a businessman with ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization.