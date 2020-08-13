Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death. Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas. They are being held on bond. A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.