Netanyahu: ‘New era’ in Israel’s relations with Arab world

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world. In a nationally broadcast statement Thursday, Netanyahu said the “full and official peace” with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a “wonderful future” for citizens of both countries. Netanyahu also said the Trump administration asked that Israel put its West Bank annexation plans on hold to move forward with the UAE ties. He said the plans were on “temporary hold” but that implementing annexation would be done with U.S. coordination.