Rights group: Houthis, Saudis killed Ethiopian migrants

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent rights group has accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels and rival Saudi border guards of killing several dozen Ethiopian migrants in an incident at the border earlier this year. New York-based Human Rights Watch quoted Ethiopian migrants who said Houthi fighters in April rounded up thousands of them from their unofficial settlement area in al-Ghar town in the country’s northwestern Saada province. The migrants were forced into pickup trucks and driven to the nearby Saudi border. The Houthis screamed that the migrants were “coronavirus carriers” and fired at anyone who tried to escape, the witnesses said. Once the Ethiopian migrants arrived at the Saudi border, they got caught up in clashes between their Houthi escorts and Saudi border guards.