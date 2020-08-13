Safety first: Smith, Harris are secondary luxury for Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No team in the NFC has allocated more salary cap space to the safety position than the Minnesota Vikings. They will rely even more heavily this season on their excellent yet expensive tandem of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Their experience ought to be worth the investment for the Vikings and their remodeled defense. The Vikings have 15 defensive backs on their training camp roster, including seven rookies and three others with less than a full season of NFL experience. Smith and Harris are the only ones who were in the league prior to 2018.