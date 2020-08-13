Talk of Harris successor sets off California guessing game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The possible election of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president has kicked off widespread speculation about who might replace her. At the center of the intrigue is Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom,who would get to fill the vacancy if Joe Biden and Harris defeat President Donald Trump’s ticket. For Newsom, the list of potential choices is long and the political risks many, especially with a national reckoning on racial justice underway. In making a selection, Newsom would face considerations from gender to geography to demographics.