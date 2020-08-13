Texas hospitalizations below 7,000 for first time in weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is reporting fewer than 7,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time in six weeks. But that encouraging sign Thursday was clouded by questions over testing as students return to school and college football teams push ahead with playing this fall. Testing has dropped off in Texas, a trend seen across the U.S as health experts worry that patients without symptoms aren’t bothering because of long lines and waiting days to get results. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says there’s plenty of testing supply amid shrinking demand.