The Latest: Israeli settlers may approve of Israel-UAE ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top official in the West Bank settler movement says that freezing the annexation plan is a “fair price” for establishing relations with the United Arab Emirates. Oded Revivi, a top leader in the Yesha settler council, had been a strong advocate of annexation. But in a tweet on Thursday, he said: “The Israeli agreement to postpone the application of Israeli law in the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria is a fair price.” The reaction could be a sign that even Israeli hard-liners who pushed for annexation will not criticize Netanyahu for abandoning their dream.