Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is intensifying his efforts to block mail-in voting. He acknowledged on Thursday that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of funding in order to make it harder to process an expected surge in ballots that he worries could cost him reelection. Meanwhile, his campaign is suing two Iowa counties that are making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic. The Republican president said on Fox Business Network that among the sticking points on a new virus relief package are Democrats’ demand for billions of dollars to assist states in protecting the election and helping postal workers process mail-in ballots. The campaign of Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, jumped on the comments, likening the president’s actions to sabotage.