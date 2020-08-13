US prosecutor in Miami targeting Venezuela graft is leaving

MIAMI (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Miami who has jailed some of Venezuela’s biggest crooks is stepping down to enter private practice, leaving a void that could dampen U.S. efforts to expose criminal activity in the South American country. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Nadler has indicted multiple Venezuelan Cabinet ministers, businessmen and bankers as part of an effort to recover some of the $300 billion estimated to have been stolen from Venezuela under its socialist rule. Nadler’s departure was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the move who insisted on speaking anonymously because it hasn’t been made public.