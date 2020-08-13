Winona State AD and Head Football Coach React to NSIC Fall Sports Cancellation

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The NSIC announced today that all fall Conference seasons have been canceled and will suspend competition in all NSIC sports through December 31.

For Winona State, that impacts Football, Volleyball, Women's Soccer and Men's and Women's cross country. It's another in a long line of dominoes to fall.

"Up until 10:27 last Wednesday morning, I thought we were playing this fall," said Winona State Athletic Director Eric Schoh. "I thought we were going to be able to do it, but when those new [NCAA] guidelines came out --as strict as they were from the Board of Governors -- and then a few hours later, the Division II Presidents Council cancelled Fall Championships, that's really when it started to hit me that this isn't going to be possible.

Winona State Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer has either played or coached on Saturday for nearly five decades. He's been the Warriors Head Coach for 25 seasons, so this will be a different fall for Sawyer as it will be with coaches all over the country.

The Warriors can have practices for football and all fall sports beginning no earlier than September 8 under strict guidelines, but it won't come close to what the players or coaching staff normally go through.

Sawyer understands the situation that his program is currently in as his focus will continue to be on his players and what's best for the Warriors down the road.

"I felt horrible," said Sawyer. "Just kind of that gut-wrenching punch that you knew was coming, we anticipated it, but when you actually hear it -- that 'We're done. It's final' -- it's sad for our players and our staff. Even though we knew it was coming, inevitably, it's still final. You see us out here on our brand new field and we can't get on it, it's tough on our guys."

For WSU Men's and Women's Basketball, women's track and field and gymnastics practices can begin on November 27, but no competitions are scheduled until the 2021. However, Schoh says there needs to be significant progress against the virus if the NSIC wants to play in January.

"The testing guidelines have got to change, and the only way they're going to change is if we have a slow in the spread of the virus, or a vaccine, or both," Schoh said. "No scientist has told me that there's anything magical about January 1. COVID doesn't just disappear magically on January 1, so this is something that we're going to continue to evaluate. If the spread slows down, if there's vaccines available and those types of things to where we can get back to what we understand to be normal, then I think we've got a possibility."