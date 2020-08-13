Zach Williams, for King & Country, Kanye West get Dove nods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian artists Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at this year’s Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations. Williams and for King & Country both earned five nominations each, including for artist of the year and contemporary Christian artist of the year. West, who is running as an independent presidential candidate in some states, earned three nominations stemming from his album “Jesus is King.” Disco-era icon Gloria Gaynor got two nominations following the release of her Grammy-winning gospel album “Testimony.”