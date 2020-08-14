Community surprises recovered Waseca County deputy back to work

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was an emotional day full of joy and appreciation for a Waseca County deputy who was critically injured last year. Fifteen year veteran Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr received a surprise hero’s welcome as he reported back to patrol duty on Friday.

Langr responded to the scene of the car accident in Waseca in October 2019. When he was trying to work around the crash, he accidentally stepped on a downed power line. He was electrocuted with 14,000 volts of electricity. Langr was airlifted to a hospital and has been recovering ever since. He suffered burns and said doesn’t remember much from the accident. He said the support from the community is overwhelming .

"I was coming up 2nd street and saw a little bit of lights and I'm like, 'uh oh, is there gonna be a lot of people here?'" Langr said. "There's a lot more people here than I would have ever guessed. So it was really cool."

Langr needs to wear a protective arm brace where he was injured. He said the electric current exited out of his foot and he still has some pain, but it’s bearable. He said he’s happy to be back serving the community again.