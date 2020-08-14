France, Netherlands added to UK’s 14-day quarantine list

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers in France face the prospect of having to go into self-isolation for 14 days when they return home after the British government reimposed quarantine restrictions on the country following a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections there. In an announcement late Thursday, the government said France is being removed from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements because of rising coronavirus infections, which have surged by 66% in the past week. The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos are also being added to the quarantine list.