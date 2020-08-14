High School AD’s Prepared for Atypical Fall Sports Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The high school sports calendar will look different this year, as the MSHSL plans to hold four different sport seasons.

This fall, schools will compete in boys and girls soccer, cross country, girls tennis, and girls swim and dive.

Football, volleyball, and spring sports will be allowed to practice this fall, but will not hold organized competitions.

While the sports landscape looks different right now than in years past, John Marshall Activities Director Brian Ihrke is happy sports are back this fall -- even if it is in a limited capacity.

"Ultimately, we're happy that we're having a season. First and foremost, keep the kids safe," Ihrke said. "We want to make sure we do that, we're going to do all the protocols to do that, but yes there is a silver-lining because it gives the kids some normalcy. It gets them back to things they're looking forward to, things they missed out on last year."

In addition, the change to the high school sports calendar will give kids the opportunity to be a four-sport athlete -- which is something Lourdes Activities Director Steve Strickland says his students are taking advantage of.

"I'm excited about that. From somebody that graduated high school in Iowa, I like the opportunity these kids are going to get," said Strickland. "Some of them are taking advantage of it. I do know that some of our volleyball and football players have signed up for some other sports, so excited for some of those kids to get probably a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Practices for the approved MSHSL fall sports begin on Monday.