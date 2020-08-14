Police: 2 officers killed by rebels in Indian-held Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say two police officers were killed and another injured when anti-India rebels attacked a police party in the disputed region’s main city. Inspector-General Vijay Kumar says militants sprayed bullets at the police from a narrow lane on a busy highway in Srinagar. Security has been heightened to counter any possible rebel attacks on the eve of India’s independence day Saturday. Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers were searching in the area. Kumar said police have identified the attackers.