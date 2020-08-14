Ponzi king Madoff’s brother released from home confinement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The younger brother of Ponzi king Bernard Madoff has been released from home confinement and has been released from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons says Friday that Peter Madoff was released from home confinement on Thursday. He had been transferred to home confinement from the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami in November 2019. Madoff had pleaded guilty to falsifying documents and lying to regulators as part of his brother’s Ponzi scheme and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. His brother pleaded guilty to fraud charges after his multi-decade fraud cost thousands of investors roughly $20 billion they had trusted with him.