Rochester Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's" is carrying on despite the COVID-19 pandemic -- this year, with a twist.

Typically, hundreds gather at RCTC for the summer tradition, but with the pandemic, plans had to change. This year, walkers can still support the cause together, just not physically. So, instead of gathering to walk together, walkers are invited to go out and take a walk in their own neighborhoods, or on a favorite trail.

"Our mission is to end Alzheimer's. Whether COVID is here or not," Community Engagement Manager Elizabeth Harris said. "We need to raise money, we need to raise awareness. We need to come together and work toward our mission."

Rochester Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. Community Engagement Manager Elizabeth Harris says "We just want them to know that we are still fighting for them and we are with them."

Harris says that even though the world is looking a little different right now, it's more important than ever to support those in the Alzheimer's community because they're often the ones most impacted by the pandemic.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony streamed online. Afterwards, participants can visit the "promise garden, " at Silver Lake East Park. The garden features different colored pinwheel flowers, each color symbolizing a connection to the disease.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. To get involved, click here.