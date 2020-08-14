Slew of church abuse lawsuits hinges on state court decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have been hit with about 150 lawsuits from people who say they were sexually abused as children by priests and hope a state court decision last year has shown a way around time limits for legal claims. That number may be end up dozens higher as lawyers are filing ahead of the two-year anniversary Friday of the Pennsylvania attorney general’s landmark grand jury report on priest molestation. The bulk of the new cases were filed against the Pittsburgh, Allentown, Scranton and Philadelphia dioceses. The state’s dioceses have already paid out millions to victims of priest molestation.