Storms likely Friday night; Beautiful weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms are still expected to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa late Friday evening. This line of storms will develop along a cold-front west of I-35 and track across the area through the late evening hours. A couple of strong cells will be possible with gusty winds and large hail.

Thunderstorms will approach Hwy-52 around 9-10 p.m tonight. Gusty winds and heavy rain is expected with this line tonight for most of the area. As these storms continue to move to the east-southeast, they will lose some intensity by the time they reach the Mississippi River.

Current model guidance suggests this line of storms breaking up and weakening as it moves to the east of Hwy-52. I'm not expected widespread severe weather for areas along the Mississippi River through the evening Friday with storms weakening late.

Timing:

The line of storms should reach I-35 around 7-8 p.m tonight and advance near Hwy-52 by 9-10 p.m. If storms hold together after 11 p.m, which they might not, the Mississippi River Valley would see showers and storms around 11 p.m Friday.

Rainfall Accumulations:

Rainfall totals could be a little sporadic with this line of storms. Early morning convection could limit thunderstorm development Friday evening for areas north of I-90. This would push a more favorable environment to the south of I-90 for heavier rain. I expect widespread rainfall amounts of anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to an inch in some isolated areas. Areas along the Mississippi River could see lesser amounts if storms weaken as they move east of Hwy-52.

Overall Breakdown:

Timing: I-35 - 5-7 p.m

Hwy-52 - 9-10 p.m

Mississippi River Valley - 11 p.m

Severe Threat: 2 out of 5 threat level. Areas along and west of I-35 see a higher threat for stronger storms.

Rainfall Accumulations: Area wide: 0.25-0.75" - isolated 1" possible.

Dry conditions settle for the weekend and all of next week! Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop into the middle and lower 70s Monday and Tuesday with sunny conditions.

Have a great weekend.

Nick