Surfer saved after friend punches shark in Australian attack

SYDNEY (AP) — A woman has survived a great white shark attack on Australia’s east coast after her surfing companion repeatedly punched it until it let her go. Paramedics were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 250 miles north of Sydney, after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing. She was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries but has since been flown to a nearby bigger hospital where she will undergo surgery. New South Wales state police say the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten on the right calf and the back of her thigh. Her companion punched the estimated 10-foot shark until it let her go. There have been five fatal shark attacks in Australia this year.