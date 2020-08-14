Small Lithuania has outsized role as EU faces Belarus crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lithuania is playing an outsized role among European Union nations amid a major crisis in neighboring Belarus. The EU’s foreign ministers are meeting Friday to discuss the brutal law enforcement crackdown on protesters who insist the Belarusian presidential election was rigged to keep the country’s long-time authoritarian leader in power. Lithuania has given refuge to the main opposition challenger in Sunday’s disputed election that President Alexander Lukashenko claims to have won with 80% of the vote. It is considering welcoming other Belarusians as refugees on humanitarian grounds. Lithuania’s support for democracy in Belarus is rooted in the country’s decades of resisting Soviet control. It also stands in contrast to the EU’s uneven response so far.