Trump, Biden trade barbs on coronavirus response

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The debate over masks has moved to the presidential race. President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate that all Americans wear masks for the next three months. Trump is accusing the Democratic presidential candidate of politicizing an issue Trump himself has used for political gain in recent months. Earlier Thursday, Biden called on governors to mandate all Americans wear a mask for the next three months. Trump erroneously accused Biden of calling for an executive order to institute a nationwide mask mandate. He also claimed that Biden has been wrong about the coronavirus pandemic at every turn, “ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence.”