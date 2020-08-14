Trump plans campaign stop in Mankato on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- President Donald Trump's campaign has announced details of his visits on Monday to Minnesota and Wisconsin, two Midwestern states that he's counting on winning.

The campaign says Trump will highlight what it calls "Joe Biden's failures on jobs and the economy" during his two airport events. Trump will stop in Mankato, Minnesota, at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by Oshkosh, Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m.

Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying Minnesota in 2016 and has made winning the state a priority this year.

Trump will be appearing in Wisconsin just as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee.