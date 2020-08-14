Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional watchdog agency has found that the top two Trump administration officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law. The Government Accountability Office says acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy Ken Cuccinelli are ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancy Reform Act. The GAO says it has asked the DHS inspector general to review their status and decide whether the apparent violation of the Vacancy Reform Act has any effect on actions they took while holding the posts. Democrats in Congress called on Wolf to resign. DHS rejected the finding.