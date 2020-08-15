After full stadiums, Super Rugby Aotearoa ends without fans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Super Rugby Aotearoa began as one of a few major sports tournaments in the world to be played in stadiums filled with fans. It has ended in an empty stadium where the Highlanders beat the Hurricanes 38-21. The New Zealand professional rugby tournament was organized amid the coronavirus pandemic when the full Super Rugby season was abandoned in March. When it began on June 13, New Zealand was almost alone in the world in having contained COVID-19; the two matches on opening weekend drew crowds of 22,000 in Dunedin and 43,000 in Auckland. A resurgence of the virus meant Saturday’s match was played without fans.