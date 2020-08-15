Officer minimized role in Floyd’s death to investigators

Newly released video shows a former Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s death telling investigators that he was focused on crowd control, minimizing his role in the actions that led to Floyd’s death. Tou Thao is one of four former officers charged in Floyd’s death. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that he described himself to investigators as a “human traffic cone.” He was holding back onlookers who became increasingly horrified at the police officers’ actions. The video of Thao’s interview was made available Friday after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office filed it in court.