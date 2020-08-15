Gunmen kill son of legendary Mexico drug capo Amado Carrillo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say that gunmen have killed a son of legendary drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes. The father was better known by his nickname, “The Lord of The Skies,” for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet planes. The elder Carrillo died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Friday that his son, Julio César Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato. The killing apparently happened on Thursday. The Carrillo Fuentes family continued operating the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez.