Hague police arrest 27 amid third night of rioting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in The Hague say they have arrested 27 people as rioting broke out in a low-income neighborhood for the third night. Youths torched a storage building and threw stones and fireworks at police Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday. Unrest also spread to a second city, with reports of arrests in the central city of Utrecht. Both the neighborhoods affected are home to many families of Moroccan and Turkish descent. Hague police say they arrested people for offenses including public violence, incitement and threatening behavior. The unrest began earlier this week amid a stifling heatwave in the Netherlands and moves by water authorities in The Hague to prevent children opening fire hydrants to cool off.