MISSION COMPLETE: Dodge County veteran raises awareness for suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Many people are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic, but veterans have long been affected.

One former Marine decided to draw attention to the cause in his own way.

It began when a friend of Derek Wanek's invited him to a push-up challenge on Facebook aimed at drawing attention to veterans struggles with mental health.

Yet the Dodge Center man decided to take it a step further. In fact, 26.2 miles further.

"Suicide has no limit," Wanek said. "It can be any age, rank or gender."

Returning from military service can be difficult and many suffer from mental health issues.

"Be there for that person. Just say 'I'm an open book. If you want to lean on me. I'm here as your friend or family member.' because it's real," said Michele Swift, Devan's mom.

She noticed how the deaths of those close to him affected her son.

"Not hit him hard and take him down but hit him hard enough to ask 'What can I do?'" she said.

Devan decided to run a marathon alone to raise money for Mission 22, a non-profit organization that helps veterans. His path took him from his doorstep in Dodge Center to Soldier Memorial Field Park in Rochester.

"The purpose of me running this marathon alone was to symbolize the isolation of going through a tough physical and mental battle," Wanek said.

He started full of energy at 6 in the morning. However, it was tough reaching his goal of completing the marathon in under four hours. What was his motivation to keep going?

"All of my friends and friends of friends that are in the military service that are going through struggles," the Marine veteran said. "That had to become my motivation at that point."

He urges veterans to stay to reach out to people to stay connected and not feel alone.

"Whether it's family, friends, or comradery with your brothers and sisters in arms, that support is always needed," Wanek said.

So would he do it again?

"I probably won't run for a little while now but if I had to do this again for this cause, absolutely," the Dodge County resident said.

Wanek plans to sell T-shirts to try to reach his goal of $30,000. Many have already donated as well.

"We can all take strides towards helping others too," Swift said. "One way or another. We're here together."

Wanek finished the marathon is approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes. He was greeted at the finish line by friends, family and fellow veterans.

Click here to donate to Mission 22 and learn more about veterans and mental health struggles.